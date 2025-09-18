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SOR: Source Capital Inc
SOR exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.50 and at a high of 47.00.
Follow Source Capital Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOR stock price today?
Source Capital Inc stock is priced at 46.80 today. It trades within 46.50 - 47.00, yesterday's close was 46.58, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of SOR shows these updates.
Does Source Capital Inc stock pay dividends?
Source Capital Inc is currently valued at 46.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SOR movements.
How to buy SOR stock?
You can buy Source Capital Inc shares at the current price of 46.80. Orders are usually placed near 46.80 or 47.10, while 10 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow SOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOR stock?
Investing in Source Capital Inc involves considering the yearly range 44.20 - 49.74 and current price 46.80. Many compare 0.56% and -2.30% before placing orders at 46.80 or 47.10. Explore the SOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Source Capital Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Source Capital Inc in the past year was 49.74. Within 44.20 - 49.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Source Capital Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Source Capital Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Source Capital Inc (SOR) over the year was 44.20. Comparing it with the current 46.80 and 44.20 - 49.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOR stock split?
Source Capital Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.58, and -3.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.58
- Open
- 46.50
- Bid
- 46.80
- Ask
- 47.10
- Low
- 46.50
- High
- 47.00
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.30%
- Year Change
- -3.47%