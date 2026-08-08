- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOLZ: Solana ETF
SOLZ exchange rate has changed by 2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.31 and at a high of 7.42.
Follow Solana ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOLZ stock price today?
Solana ETF stock is priced at 7.41 today. It trades within 7.31 - 7.42, yesterday's close was 7.26, and trading volume reached 1130. The live price chart of SOLZ shows these updates.
Does Solana ETF stock pay dividends?
Solana ETF is currently valued at 7.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -65.42% and USD. View the chart live to track SOLZ movements.
How to buy SOLZ stock?
You can buy Solana ETF shares at the current price of 7.41. Orders are usually placed near 7.41 or 7.71, while 1130 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow SOLZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOLZ stock?
Investing in Solana ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.16 - 27.12 and current price 7.41. Many compare 2.63% and -12.20% before placing orders at 7.41 or 7.71. Explore the SOLZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Solana ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Solana ETF in the past year was 27.12. Within 6.16 - 27.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Solana ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Solana ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Solana ETF (SOLZ) over the year was 6.16. Comparing it with the current 7.41 and 6.16 - 27.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOLZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOLZ stock split?
Solana ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.26, and -65.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.26
- Open
- 7.37
- Bid
- 7.41
- Ask
- 7.71
- Low
- 7.31
- High
- 7.42
- Volume
- 1.130 K
- Daily Change
- 2.07%
- Month Change
- 2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.20%
- Year Change
- -65.42%