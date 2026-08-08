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SOLT: 2x Solana ETF
SOLT exchange rate has changed by 3.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.13 and at a high of 32.13.
Follow 2x Solana ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOLT stock price today?
2x Solana ETF stock is priced at 31.90 today. It trades within 31.13 - 32.13, yesterday's close was 30.73, and trading volume reached 1218. The live price chart of SOLT shows these updates.
Does 2x Solana ETF stock pay dividends?
2x Solana ETF is currently valued at 31.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.05% and USD. View the chart live to track SOLT movements.
How to buy SOLT stock?
You can buy 2x Solana ETF shares at the current price of 31.90. Orders are usually placed near 31.90 or 32.20, while 1218 and 0.82% show market activity. Follow SOLT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOLT stock?
Investing in 2x Solana ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.05 - 62.56 and current price 31.90. Many compare 4.73% and -33.76% before placing orders at 31.90 or 32.20. Explore the SOLT price chart live with daily changes.
What are 2x Solana ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Solana ETF in the past year was 62.56. Within 2.05 - 62.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track 2x Solana ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 2x Solana ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) over the year was 2.05. Comparing it with the current 31.90 and 2.05 - 62.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOLT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOLT stock split?
2x Solana ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.73, and 43.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.73
- Open
- 31.64
- Bid
- 31.90
- Ask
- 32.20
- Low
- 31.13
- High
- 32.13
- Volume
- 1.218 K
- Daily Change
- 3.81%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.76%
- Year Change
- 43.05%