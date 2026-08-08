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SOFR: Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
SOFR exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.21 and at a high of 100.21.
Follow Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOFR stock price today?
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock is priced at 100.21 today. It trades within 100.21 - 100.21, yesterday's close was 100.25, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SOFR shows these updates.
Does Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF is currently valued at 100.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SOFR movements.
How to buy SOFR stock?
You can buy Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF shares at the current price of 100.21. Orders are usually placed near 100.21 or 100.51, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SOFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOFR stock?
Investing in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.05 - 100.61 and current price 100.21. Many compare 0.09% and 0.09% before placing orders at 100.21 or 100.51. Explore the SOFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the past year was 100.61. Within 100.05 - 100.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) over the year was 100.05. Comparing it with the current 100.21 and 100.05 - 100.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOFR stock split?
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.25, and -0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.25
- Open
- 100.21
- Bid
- 100.21
- Ask
- 100.51
- Low
- 100.21
- High
- 100.21
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.09%
- Year Change
- -0.12%