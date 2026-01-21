- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOF: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
SOF exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.62 and at a high of 100.62.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOF News
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.53%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.18%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.42%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.93%
- Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 2.18%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 1.76%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 1.35%
- Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 1.83%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 1.42%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.17%
- Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.27%
- Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 0.74%
- Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 1.37%
- Belgium stocks higher at close of trade; BEL 20 up 0.13%
- Sofina shares slip as H2 NAV return decelerates
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOF stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock is priced at 100.62 today. It trades within 100.62 - 100.62, yesterday's close was 100.61, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SOF shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF is currently valued at 100.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.58% and USD. View the chart live to track SOF movements.
How to buy SOF stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF shares at the current price of 100.62. Orders are usually placed near 100.62 or 100.92, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SOF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOF stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.04 - 100.69 and current price 100.62. Many compare 0.39% and 0.33% before placing orders at 100.62 or 100.92. Explore the SOF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the past year was 100.69. Within 100.04 - 100.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) over the year was 100.04. Comparing it with the current 100.62 and 100.04 - 100.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOF stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.61, and 0.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.61
- Open
- 100.62
- Bid
- 100.62
- Ask
- 100.92
- Low
- 100.62
- High
- 100.62
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.33%
- Year Change
- 0.58%