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SOEZ: Franklin Solana ETF
SOEZ exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.67 and at a high of 12.84.
Follow Franklin Solana ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOEZ stock price today?
Franklin Solana ETF stock is priced at 12.70 today. It trades within 12.67 - 12.84, yesterday's close was 12.56, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SOEZ shows these updates.
Does Franklin Solana ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Solana ETF is currently valued at 12.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.75% and USD. View the chart live to track SOEZ movements.
How to buy SOEZ stock?
You can buy Franklin Solana ETF shares at the current price of 12.70. Orders are usually placed near 12.70 or 13.00, while 11 and -1.09% show market activity. Follow SOEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOEZ stock?
Investing in Franklin Solana ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.76 - 25.30 and current price 12.70. Many compare 0.47% and -12.11% before placing orders at 12.70 or 13.00. Explore the SOEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Solana ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Solana ETF in the past year was 25.30. Within 10.76 - 25.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Solana ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Solana ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Solana ETF (SOEZ) over the year was 10.76. Comparing it with the current 12.70 and 10.76 - 25.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOEZ stock split?
Franklin Solana ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.56, and -46.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.56
- Open
- 12.84
- Bid
- 12.70
- Ask
- 13.00
- Low
- 12.67
- High
- 12.84
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.11%
- Year Change
- -46.75%