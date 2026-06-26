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SOCL: Global X Social Media ETF

46.99 USD 0.66 (1.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOCL exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.64 and at a high of 47.13.

Follow Global X Social Media ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SOCL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SOCL stock price today?

Global X Social Media ETF stock is priced at 46.99 today. It trades within 46.64 - 47.13, yesterday's close was 46.33, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of SOCL shows these updates.

Does Global X Social Media ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Social Media ETF is currently valued at 46.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.55% and USD. View the chart live to track SOCL movements.

How to buy SOCL stock?

You can buy Global X Social Media ETF shares at the current price of 46.99. Orders are usually placed near 46.99 or 47.29, while 22 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow SOCL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SOCL stock?

Investing in Global X Social Media ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.34 - 63.93 and current price 46.99. Many compare 1.78% and -1.80% before placing orders at 46.99 or 47.29. Explore the SOCL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Social Media ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Social Media ETF in the past year was 63.93. Within 41.34 - 63.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Social Media ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Social Media ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) over the year was 41.34. Comparing it with the current 46.99 and 41.34 - 63.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOCL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SOCL stock split?

Global X Social Media ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.33, and -16.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.64 47.13
Year Range
41.34 63.93
Previous Close
46.33
Open
46.90
Bid
46.99
Ask
47.29
Low
46.64
High
47.13
Volume
22
Daily Change
1.42%
Month Change
1.78%
6 Months Change
-1.80%
Year Change
-16.55%
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