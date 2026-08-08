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SNTH: MRP SynthEquity ETF
SNTH exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.37 and at a high of 30.60.
Follow MRP SynthEquity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNTH stock price today?
MRP SynthEquity ETF stock is priced at 30.60 today. It trades within 30.37 - 30.60, yesterday's close was 30.41, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of SNTH shows these updates.
Does MRP SynthEquity ETF stock pay dividends?
MRP SynthEquity ETF is currently valued at 30.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.99% and USD. View the chart live to track SNTH movements.
How to buy SNTH stock?
You can buy MRP SynthEquity ETF shares at the current price of 30.60. Orders are usually placed near 30.60 or 30.90, while 47 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow SNTH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNTH stock?
Investing in MRP SynthEquity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.76 - 32.70 and current price 30.60. Many compare 3.87% and 11.64% before placing orders at 30.60 or 30.90. Explore the SNTH price chart live with daily changes.
What are MRP SynthEquity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of MRP SynthEquity ETF in the past year was 32.70. Within 25.76 - 32.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track MRP SynthEquity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are MRP SynthEquity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) over the year was 25.76. Comparing it with the current 30.60 and 25.76 - 32.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNTH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNTH stock split?
MRP SynthEquity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.41, and 10.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.41
- Open
- 30.43
- Bid
- 30.60
- Ask
- 30.90
- Low
- 30.37
- High
- 30.60
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.64%
- Year Change
- 10.99%