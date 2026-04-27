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SNPE: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
SNPE exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.94 and at a high of 71.26.
Follow Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNPE News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- 3 Hot ETFs Picked Out by AI — July 20, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNPE stock price today?
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 71.20 today. It trades within 70.94 - 71.26, yesterday's close was 70.83, and trading volume reached 252. The live price chart of SNPE shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 71.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.21% and USD. View the chart live to track SNPE movements.
How to buy SNPE stock?
You can buy Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 71.20. Orders are usually placed near 71.20 or 71.50, while 252 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow SNPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNPE stock?
Investing in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.13 - 71.71 and current price 71.20. Many compare 3.38% and 14.23% before placing orders at 71.20 or 71.50. Explore the SNPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 71.71. Within 57.13 - 71.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) over the year was 57.13. Comparing it with the current 71.20 and 57.13 - 71.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNPE stock split?
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.83, and 24.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.83
- Open
- 71.04
- Bid
- 71.20
- Ask
- 71.50
- Low
- 70.94
- High
- 71.26
- Volume
- 252
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.23%
- Year Change
- 24.21%