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SNPE: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

71.20 USD 0.37 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SNPE exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.94 and at a high of 71.26.

Follow Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SNPE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SNPE stock price today?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 71.20 today. It trades within 70.94 - 71.26, yesterday's close was 70.83, and trading volume reached 252. The live price chart of SNPE shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 71.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.21% and USD. View the chart live to track SNPE movements.

How to buy SNPE stock?

You can buy Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 71.20. Orders are usually placed near 71.20 or 71.50, while 252 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow SNPE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SNPE stock?

Investing in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.13 - 71.71 and current price 71.20. Many compare 3.38% and 14.23% before placing orders at 71.20 or 71.50. Explore the SNPE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 71.71. Within 57.13 - 71.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) over the year was 57.13. Comparing it with the current 71.20 and 57.13 - 71.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNPE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SNPE stock split?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.83, and 24.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
70.94 71.26
Year Range
57.13 71.71
Previous Close
70.83
Open
71.04
Bid
71.20
Ask
71.50
Low
70.94
High
71.26
Volume
252
Daily Change
0.52%
Month Change
3.38%
6 Months Change
14.23%
Year Change
24.21%
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