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SNOY: YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF
SNOY exchange rate has changed by 1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.49 and at a high of 11.72.
Follow YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SNOY stock price today?
YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 11.69 today. It trades within 11.49 - 11.72, yesterday's close was 11.48, and trading volume reached 158. The live price chart of SNOY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 11.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SNOY movements.
How to buy SNOY stock?
You can buy YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 11.69. Orders are usually placed near 11.69 or 11.99, while 158 and 1.30% show market activity. Follow SNOY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SNOY stock?
Investing in YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.17 - 12.09 and current price 11.69. Many compare 6.56% and 32.69% before placing orders at 11.69 or 11.99. Explore the SNOY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 12.09. Within 6.17 - 12.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (SNOY) over the year was 6.17. Comparing it with the current 11.69 and 6.17 - 12.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SNOY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SNOY stock split?
YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.48, and 25.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.54
- Bid
- 11.69
- Ask
- 11.99
- Low
- 11.49
- High
- 11.72
- Volume
- 158
- Daily Change
- 1.83%
- Month Change
- 6.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.69%
- Year Change
- 25.56%