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SMYY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF
SMYY exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.16 and at a high of 6.20.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF stock is priced at 6.16 today. It trades within 6.16 - 6.20, yesterday's close was 6.24, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of SMYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF is currently valued at 6.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SMYY movements.
How to buy SMYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF shares at the current price of 6.16. Orders are usually placed near 6.16 or 6.46, while 42 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow SMYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.16 - 26.65 and current price 6.16. Many compare -0.48% and -40.48% before placing orders at 6.16 or 6.46. Explore the SMYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF in the past year was 26.65. Within 6.16 - 26.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF (SMYY) over the year was 6.16. Comparing it with the current 6.16 and 6.16 - 26.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SMCI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.24, and -75.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.24
- Open
- 6.17
- Bid
- 6.16
- Ask
- 6.46
- Low
- 6.16
- High
- 6.20
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- -1.28%
- Month Change
- -0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -40.48%
- Year Change
- -75.77%