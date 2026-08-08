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SMU: Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF
SMU exchange rate has changed by 7.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.63 and at a high of 7.57.
Follow Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMU stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF stock is priced at 7.28 today. It trades within 6.63 - 7.57, yesterday's close was 6.80, and trading volume reached 6074. The live price chart of SMU shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF is currently valued at 7.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.65% and USD. View the chart live to track SMU movements.
How to buy SMU stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 7.28. Orders are usually placed near 7.28 or 7.58, while 6074 and 2.25% show market activity. Follow SMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMU stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.30 - 46.90 and current price 7.28. Many compare 33.33% and 17.14% before placing orders at 7.28 or 7.58. Explore the SMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF in the past year was 46.90. Within 3.30 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF (SMU) over the year was 3.30. Comparing it with the current 7.28 and 3.30 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMU stock split?
Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.80, and -60.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.80
- Open
- 7.12
- Bid
- 7.28
- Ask
- 7.58
- Low
- 6.63
- High
- 7.57
- Volume
- 6.074 K
- Daily Change
- 7.06%
- Month Change
- 33.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.14%
- Year Change
- -60.65%