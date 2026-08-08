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SMTH: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS
SMTH exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.41 and at a high of 25.48.
Follow ALPS ETF Trust ALPS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMTH stock price today?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS stock is priced at 25.45 today. It trades within 25.41 - 25.48, yesterday's close was 25.41, and trading volume reached 352. The live price chart of SMTH shows these updates.
Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS stock pay dividends?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS is currently valued at 25.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.92% and USD. View the chart live to track SMTH movements.
How to buy SMTH stock?
You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS shares at the current price of 25.45. Orders are usually placed near 25.45 or 25.75, while 352 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SMTH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMTH stock?
Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS involves considering the yearly range 25.25 - 26.36 and current price 25.45. Many compare 0.47% and -3.05% before placing orders at 25.45 or 25.75. Explore the SMTH price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS ETF Trust ALPS stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS in the past year was 26.36. Within 25.25 - 26.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS ETF Trust ALPS stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS (SMTH) over the year was 25.25. Comparing it with the current 25.45 and 25.25 - 26.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMTH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMTH stock split?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.41, and -2.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.41
- Open
- 25.47
- Bid
- 25.45
- Ask
- 25.75
- Low
- 25.41
- High
- 25.48
- Volume
- 352
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.05%
- Year Change
- -2.92%