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SMRI: Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
SMRI exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.20 and at a high of 45.67.
Follow Bushido Capital US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMRI stock price today?
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock is priced at 45.67 today. It trades within 45.20 - 45.67, yesterday's close was 44.93, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of SMRI shows these updates.
Does Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF is currently valued at 45.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.95% and USD. View the chart live to track SMRI movements.
How to buy SMRI stock?
You can buy Bushido Capital US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 45.67. Orders are usually placed near 45.67 or 45.97, while 29 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow SMRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMRI stock?
Investing in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.87 - 45.67 and current price 45.67. Many compare 2.49% and 25.64% before placing orders at 45.67 or 45.97. Explore the SMRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF in the past year was 45.67. Within 33.87 - 45.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bushido Capital US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) over the year was 33.87. Comparing it with the current 45.67 and 33.87 - 45.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMRI stock split?
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.93, and 32.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.93
- Open
- 45.29
- Bid
- 45.67
- Ask
- 45.97
- Low
- 45.20
- High
- 45.67
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.64%
- Year Change
- 32.95%