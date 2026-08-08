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SMRF
SMRF exchange rate has changed by 3.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.90 and at a high of 25.36.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMRF stock price today?
stock is priced at 25.36 today. It trades within 24.90 - 25.36, yesterday's close was 24.62, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of SMRF shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 25.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track SMRF movements.
How to buy SMRF stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 25.36. Orders are usually placed near 25.36 or 25.66, while 14 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow SMRF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMRF stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 21.60 - 29.56 and current price 25.36. Many compare 10.55% and -3.21% before placing orders at 25.36 or 25.66. Explore the SMRF price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 29.56. Within 21.60 - 29.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (SMRF) over the year was 21.60. Comparing it with the current 25.36 and 21.60 - 29.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMRF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMRF stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.62, and 0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.62
- Open
- 25.29
- Bid
- 25.36
- Ask
- 25.66
- Low
- 24.90
- High
- 25.36
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 3.01%
- Month Change
- 10.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.21%
- Year Change
- 0.16%