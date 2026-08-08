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SMOX: Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF
SMOX exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.77 and at a high of 30.96.
Follow Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMOX stock price today?
Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 30.89 today. It trades within 30.77 - 30.96, yesterday's close was 30.53, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of SMOX shows these updates.
Does Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 30.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SMOX movements.
How to buy SMOX stock?
You can buy Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 30.89. Orders are usually placed near 30.89 or 31.19, while 17 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow SMOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMOX stock?
Investing in Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.07 - 30.96 and current price 30.89. Many compare 1.98% and 11.02% before placing orders at 30.89 or 31.19. Explore the SMOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the past year was 30.96. Within 25.07 - 30.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (SMOX) over the year was 25.07. Comparing it with the current 30.89 and 25.07 - 30.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMOX stock split?
Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.53, and 22.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.53
- Open
- 30.77
- Bid
- 30.89
- Ask
- 31.19
- Low
- 30.77
- High
- 30.96
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.02%
- Year Change
- 22.53%