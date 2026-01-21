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SMLV: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF
SMLV exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.87 and at a high of 161.42.
Follow SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMLV News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMLV stock price today?
SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock is priced at 161.35 today. It trades within 160.87 - 161.42, yesterday's close was 161.00, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of SMLV shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is currently valued at 161.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.30% and USD. View the chart live to track SMLV movements.
How to buy SMLV stock?
You can buy SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF shares at the current price of 161.35. Orders are usually placed near 161.35 or 161.65, while 15 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow SMLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMLV stock?
Investing in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 133.38 - 163.10 and current price 161.35. Many compare 0.24% and 14.56% before placing orders at 161.35 or 161.65. Explore the SMLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the past year was 163.10. Within 133.38 - 163.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 161.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) over the year was 133.38. Comparing it with the current 161.35 and 133.38 - 163.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMLV stock split?
SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 161.00, and 12.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 161.00
- Open
- 161.15
- Bid
- 161.35
- Ask
- 161.65
- Low
- 160.87
- High
- 161.42
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.56%
- Year Change
- 12.30%