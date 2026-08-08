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SMJF: SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A
SMJF exchange rate has changed by 3.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.17 and at a high of 8.45.
Follow SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMJF stock price today?
SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A stock is priced at 8.39 today. It trades within 8.17 - 8.45, yesterday's close was 8.10, and trading volume reached 1232. The live price chart of SMJF shows these updates.
Does SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A is currently valued at 8.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 89.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SMJF movements.
How to buy SMJF stock?
You can buy SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A shares at the current price of 8.39. Orders are usually placed near 8.39 or 8.69, while 1232 and 2.32% show market activity. Follow SMJF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMJF stock?
Investing in SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 0.86 - 8.70 and current price 8.39. Many compare 50.09% and 222.69% before placing orders at 8.39 or 8.69. Explore the SMJF price chart live with daily changes.
What are SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A in the past year was 8.70. Within 0.86 - 8.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A (SMJF) over the year was 0.86. Comparing it with the current 8.39 and 0.86 - 8.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMJF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMJF stock split?
SMJ International Holdings Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.10, and 89.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.10
- Open
- 8.20
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- Low
- 8.17
- High
- 8.45
- Volume
- 1.232 K
- Daily Change
- 3.58%
- Month Change
- 50.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 222.69%
- Year Change
- 89.82%