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SMIG: ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro
SMIG exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.36 and at a high of 33.53.
Follow ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMIG stock price today?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro stock is priced at 33.40 today. It trades within 33.36 - 33.53, yesterday's close was 33.38, and trading volume reached 377. The live price chart of SMIG shows these updates.
Does ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro stock pay dividends?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro is currently valued at 33.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.08% and USD. View the chart live to track SMIG movements.
How to buy SMIG stock?
You can buy ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro shares at the current price of 33.40. Orders are usually placed near 33.40 or 33.70, while 377 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow SMIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMIG stock?
Investing in ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 33.70 and current price 33.40. Many compare 0.45% and 7.17% before placing orders at 33.40 or 33.70. Explore the SMIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro in the past year was 33.70. Within 28.85 - 33.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro (SMIG) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 33.40 and 28.85 - 33.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMIG stock split?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gro has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.38, and 6.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.38
- Open
- 33.37
- Bid
- 33.40
- Ask
- 33.70
- Low
- 33.36
- High
- 33.53
- Volume
- 377
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.17%
- Year Change
- 6.08%