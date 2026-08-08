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SMCF: Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF
SMCF exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.04 and at a high of 40.08.
Follow Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMCF stock price today?
Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF stock is priced at 40.04 today. It trades within 40.04 - 40.08, yesterday's close was 40.09, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SMCF shows these updates.
Does Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF is currently valued at 40.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.45% and USD. View the chart live to track SMCF movements.
How to buy SMCF stock?
You can buy Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF shares at the current price of 40.04. Orders are usually placed near 40.04 or 40.34, while 2 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow SMCF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMCF stock?
Investing in Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.99 - 41.20 and current price 40.04. Many compare -1.38% and 13.33% before placing orders at 40.04 or 40.34. Explore the SMCF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF in the past year was 41.20. Within 31.99 - 41.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) over the year was 31.99. Comparing it with the current 40.04 and 31.99 - 41.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMCF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMCF stock split?
Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.09, and 17.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.09
- Open
- 40.08
- Bid
- 40.04
- Ask
- 40.34
- Low
- 40.04
- High
- 40.08
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.33%
- Year Change
- 17.45%