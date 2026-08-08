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SMBS: Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
SMBS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.98 and at a high of 25.06.
Follow Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMBS stock price today?
Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock is priced at 25.01 today. It trades within 24.98 - 25.06, yesterday's close was 24.99, and trading volume reached 388. The live price chart of SMBS shows these updates.
Does Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF is currently valued at 25.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.40% and USD. View the chart live to track SMBS movements.
How to buy SMBS stock?
You can buy Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF shares at the current price of 25.01. Orders are usually placed near 25.01 or 25.31, while 388 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow SMBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMBS stock?
Investing in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.91 - 26.12 and current price 25.01. Many compare 0.36% and -3.44% before placing orders at 25.01 or 25.31. Explore the SMBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the past year was 26.12. Within 24.91 - 26.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) over the year was 24.91. Comparing it with the current 25.01 and 24.91 - 26.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMBS stock split?
Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.99, and -3.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.99
- Open
- 25.06
- Bid
- 25.01
- Ask
- 25.31
- Low
- 24.98
- High
- 25.06
- Volume
- 388
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.44%
- Year Change
- -3.40%