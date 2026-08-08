- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SMAY: FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May
SMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.54 and at a high of 28.65.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMAY stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 28.65 today. It trades within 28.54 - 28.65, yesterday's close was 28.47, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of SMAY shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 28.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.29% and USD. View the chart live to track SMAY movements.
How to buy SMAY stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 28.65. Orders are usually placed near 28.65 or 28.95, while 17 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow SMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMAY stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 28.65 and current price 28.65. Many compare 0.88% and 8.48% before placing orders at 28.65 or 28.95. Explore the SMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 28.65. Within 24.85 - 28.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May (SMAY) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 28.65 and 24.85 - 28.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMAY stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.47, and 15.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.47
- Open
- 28.54
- Bid
- 28.65
- Ask
- 28.95
- Low
- 28.54
- High
- 28.65
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.48%
- Year Change
- 15.29%