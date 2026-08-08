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SMAX: iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF
SMAX exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.13 and at a high of 28.13.
Follow iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMAX stock price today?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock is priced at 28.13 today. It trades within 28.13 - 28.13, yesterday's close was 28.14, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of SMAX shows these updates.
Does iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF is currently valued at 28.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track SMAX movements.
How to buy SMAX stock?
You can buy iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF shares at the current price of 28.13. Orders are usually placed near 28.13 or 28.43, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SMAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMAX stock?
Investing in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 28.15 and current price 28.13. Many compare 0.07% and 3.92% before placing orders at 28.13 or 28.43. Explore the SMAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the past year was 28.15. Within 26.58 - 28.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 28.13 and 26.58 - 28.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMAX stock split?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.14, and 3.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.14
- Open
- 28.13
- Bid
- 28.13
- Ask
- 28.43
- Low
- 28.13
- High
- 28.13
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.92%
- Year Change
- 3.95%