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SLVX
SLVX exchange rate has changed by 6.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.98 and at a high of 15.23.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLVX stock price today?
stock is priced at 15.21 today. It trades within 14.98 - 15.23, yesterday's close was 14.27, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of SLVX shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 15.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.29% and USD. View the chart live to track SLVX movements.
How to buy SLVX stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 15.21. Orders are usually placed near 15.21 or 15.51, while 67 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SLVX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLVX stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 12.26 - 25.35 and current price 15.21. Many compare 19.48% and -38.94% before placing orders at 15.21 or 15.51. Explore the SLVX price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 25.35. Within 12.26 - 25.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (SLVX) over the year was 12.26. Comparing it with the current 15.21 and 12.26 - 25.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLVX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLVX stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.27, and -27.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.27
- Open
- 15.22
- Bid
- 15.21
- Ask
- 15.51
- Low
- 14.98
- High
- 15.23
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- 6.59%
- Month Change
- 19.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.94%
- Year Change
- -27.29%