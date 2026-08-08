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SLSR: Solaris Resources Inc.
SLSR exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.98 and at a high of 8.21.
Follow Solaris Resources Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLSR stock price today?
Solaris Resources Inc. stock is priced at 7.99 today. It trades within 7.98 - 8.21, yesterday's close was 7.89, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of SLSR shows these updates.
Does Solaris Resources Inc. stock pay dividends?
Solaris Resources Inc. is currently valued at 7.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SLSR movements.
How to buy SLSR stock?
You can buy Solaris Resources Inc. shares at the current price of 7.99. Orders are usually placed near 7.99 or 8.29, while 139 and -2.68% show market activity. Follow SLSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLSR stock?
Investing in Solaris Resources Inc. involves considering the yearly range 6.86 - 11.48 and current price 7.99. Many compare 9.00% and -22.88% before placing orders at 7.99 or 8.29. Explore the SLSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Solaris Resources Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Solaris Resources Inc. in the past year was 11.48. Within 6.86 - 11.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Solaris Resources Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Solaris Resources Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Solaris Resources Inc. (SLSR) over the year was 6.86. Comparing it with the current 7.99 and 6.86 - 11.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLSR stock split?
Solaris Resources Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.89, and -12.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.89
- Open
- 8.21
- Bid
- 7.99
- Ask
- 8.29
- Low
- 7.98
- High
- 8.21
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 9.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.88%
- Year Change
- -12.96%