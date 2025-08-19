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SLQD: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
SLQD exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.08 and at a high of 50.14.
Follow iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLQD News
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- BSV: Simple Short-Term Bond ETF, But Better Choices Out There (NYSEARCA:BSV)
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Analysis-Looming Fed rate pause nudges bond investors back into risk
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLQD stock price today?
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.11 today. It trades within 50.08 - 50.14, yesterday's close was 50.05, and trading volume reached 294. The live price chart of SLQD shows these updates.
Does iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.89% and USD. View the chart live to track SLQD movements.
How to buy SLQD stock?
You can buy iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.11. Orders are usually placed near 50.11 or 50.41, while 294 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow SLQD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLQD stock?
Investing in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.00 - 50.99 and current price 50.11. Many compare 0.20% and -1.28% before placing orders at 50.11 or 50.41. Explore the SLQD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 50.99. Within 50.00 - 50.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) over the year was 50.00. Comparing it with the current 50.11 and 50.00 - 50.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLQD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLQD stock split?
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.05, and -0.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.05
- Open
- 50.14
- Bid
- 50.11
- Ask
- 50.41
- Low
- 50.08
- High
- 50.14
- Volume
- 294
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.28%
- Year Change
- -0.89%