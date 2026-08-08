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SLON: ProShares Ultra Solana ETF
SLON exchange rate has changed by 3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.31 and at a high of 17.75.
Follow ProShares Ultra Solana ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLON stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Solana ETF stock is priced at 17.63 today. It trades within 17.31 - 17.75, yesterday's close was 17.05, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of SLON shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Solana ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Solana ETF is currently valued at 17.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -64.78% and USD. View the chart live to track SLON movements.
How to buy SLON stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Solana ETF shares at the current price of 17.63. Orders are usually placed near 17.63 or 17.93, while 24 and -0.68% show market activity. Follow SLON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLON stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Solana ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.29 - 78.93 and current price 17.63. Many compare 4.51% and 227.09% before placing orders at 17.63 or 17.93. Explore the SLON price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Solana ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Solana ETF in the past year was 78.93. Within 4.29 - 78.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Solana ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Solana ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Solana ETF (SLON) over the year was 4.29. Comparing it with the current 17.63 and 4.29 - 78.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLON stock split?
ProShares Ultra Solana ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.05, and -64.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.05
- Open
- 17.75
- Bid
- 17.63
- Ask
- 17.93
- Low
- 17.31
- High
- 17.75
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 3.40%
- Month Change
- 4.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 227.09%
- Year Change
- -64.78%