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SLMT: Brera Holdings PLC
SLMT exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.75 and at a high of 4.51.
Follow Brera Holdings PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLMT stock price today?
Brera Holdings PLC stock is priced at 4.04 today. It trades within 3.75 - 4.51, yesterday's close was 4.09, and trading volume reached 137. The live price chart of SLMT shows these updates.
Does Brera Holdings PLC stock pay dividends?
Brera Holdings PLC is currently valued at 4.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -83.02% and USD. View the chart live to track SLMT movements.
How to buy SLMT stock?
You can buy Brera Holdings PLC shares at the current price of 4.04. Orders are usually placed near 4.04 or 4.34, while 137 and -10.42% show market activity. Follow SLMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLMT stock?
Investing in Brera Holdings PLC involves considering the yearly range 0.56 - 25.78 and current price 4.04. Many compare -0.25% and 300.00% before placing orders at 4.04 or 4.34. Explore the SLMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Brera Holdings PLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brera Holdings PLC in the past year was 25.78. Within 0.56 - 25.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brera Holdings PLC performance using the live chart.
What are Brera Holdings PLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) over the year was 0.56. Comparing it with the current 4.04 and 0.56 - 25.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLMT stock split?
Brera Holdings PLC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.09, and -83.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.09
- Open
- 4.51
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 3.75
- High
- 4.51
- Volume
- 137
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 300.00%
- Year Change
- -83.02%