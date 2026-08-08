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SLGB: Smart Logistics Global Ltd
SLGB exchange rate has changed by 11.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.53 and at a high of 0.77.
Follow Smart Logistics Global Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLGB stock price today?
Smart Logistics Global Ltd stock is priced at 0.57 today. It trades within 0.53 - 0.77, yesterday's close was 0.51, and trading volume reached 14725. The live price chart of SLGB shows these updates.
Does Smart Logistics Global Ltd stock pay dividends?
Smart Logistics Global Ltd is currently valued at 0.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SLGB movements.
How to buy SLGB stock?
You can buy Smart Logistics Global Ltd shares at the current price of 0.57. Orders are usually placed near 0.57 or 0.87, while 14725 and -24.00% show market activity. Follow SLGB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLGB stock?
Investing in Smart Logistics Global Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.41 - 6.01 and current price 0.57. Many compare 18.75% and -54.03% before placing orders at 0.57 or 0.87. Explore the SLGB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Smart Logistics Global Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Smart Logistics Global Ltd in the past year was 6.01. Within 0.41 - 6.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Smart Logistics Global Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Smart Logistics Global Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Smart Logistics Global Ltd (SLGB) over the year was 0.41. Comparing it with the current 0.57 and 0.41 - 6.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLGB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLGB stock split?
Smart Logistics Global Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.51, and -89.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.51
- Open
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.57
- Ask
- 0.87
- Low
- 0.53
- High
- 0.77
- Volume
- 14.725 K
- Daily Change
- 11.76%
- Month Change
- 18.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -54.03%
- Year Change
- -89.44%