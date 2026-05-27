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SJNK: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
SJNK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.85 and at a high of 24.87.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SJNK News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- JBBB: You Don't Want To Own CLO Mez Tranches At This Time (BATS:JBBB)
- Trouble Ahead: You Don't Want To Own CLO Mez Tranches At This Time (BATS:JBBB)
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Iran Conflict Reorders The Bond Market's Hierarchy Of Havens
- 3 High-Yield Bond ETFs (6%+) for Passive Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SJNK stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.86 today. It trades within 24.85 - 24.87, yesterday's close was 24.81, and trading volume reached 974. The live price chart of SJNK shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SJNK movements.
How to buy SJNK stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.86. Orders are usually placed near 24.86 or 25.16, while 974 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SJNK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SJNK stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.72 - 25.35 and current price 24.86. Many compare 0.49% and -0.80% before placing orders at 24.86 or 25.16. Explore the SJNK price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 25.35. Within 24.72 - 25.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) over the year was 24.72. Comparing it with the current 24.86 and 24.72 - 25.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SJNK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SJNK stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.81, and -1.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.81
- Open
- 24.87
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- Low
- 24.85
- High
- 24.87
- Volume
- 974
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.80%
- Year Change
- -1.82%