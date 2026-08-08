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SJB: ProShares Short High Yield
SJB exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.13 and at a high of 15.15.
Follow ProShares Short High Yield dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SJB stock price today?
ProShares Short High Yield stock is priced at 15.14 today. It trades within 15.13 - 15.15, yesterday's close was 15.16, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SJB shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short High Yield stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short High Yield is currently valued at 15.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.13% and USD. View the chart live to track SJB movements.
How to buy SJB stock?
You can buy ProShares Short High Yield shares at the current price of 15.14. Orders are usually placed near 15.14 or 15.44, while 71 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SJB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SJB stock?
Investing in ProShares Short High Yield involves considering the yearly range 15.05 - 15.71 and current price 15.14. Many compare -0.53% and -1.37% before placing orders at 15.14 or 15.44. Explore the SJB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short High Yield stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short High Yield in the past year was 15.71. Within 15.05 - 15.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short High Yield performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short High Yield stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short High Yield (SJB) over the year was 15.05. Comparing it with the current 15.14 and 15.05 - 15.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SJB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SJB stock split?
ProShares Short High Yield has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.16, and -3.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.16
- Open
- 15.14
- Bid
- 15.14
- Ask
- 15.44
- Low
- 15.13
- High
- 15.15
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.37%
- Year Change
- -3.13%