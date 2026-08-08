- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SIXJ: AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1
SIXJ exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.21 and at a high of 37.25.
Follow AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIXJ stock price today?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 stock is priced at 37.25 today. It trades within 37.21 - 37.25, yesterday's close was 37.16, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SIXJ shows these updates.
Does AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 stock pay dividends?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 is currently valued at 37.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.26% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXJ movements.
How to buy SIXJ stock?
You can buy AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 shares at the current price of 37.25. Orders are usually placed near 37.25 or 37.55, while 5 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow SIXJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIXJ stock?
Investing in AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 involves considering the yearly range 33.04 - 37.26 and current price 37.25. Many compare 1.09% and 8.25% before placing orders at 37.25 or 37.55. Explore the SIXJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 stock highest prices?
The highest price of AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 in the past year was 37.26. Within 33.04 - 37.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 performance using the live chart.
What are AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 (SIXJ) over the year was 33.04. Comparing it with the current 37.25 and 33.04 - 37.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIXJ stock split?
AIM ETF Products Trust AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer1 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.16, and 8.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.16
- Open
- 37.21
- Bid
- 37.25
- Ask
- 37.55
- Low
- 37.21
- High
- 37.25
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.25%
- Year Change
- 8.26%