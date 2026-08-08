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SIXD: 6D Global Technologies Inc.
SIXD exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.41 and at a high of 31.50.
Follow 6D Global Technologies Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIXD stock price today?
6D Global Technologies Inc. stock is priced at 31.47 today. It trades within 31.41 - 31.50, yesterday's close was 31.41, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of SIXD shows these updates.
Does 6D Global Technologies Inc. stock pay dividends?
6D Global Technologies Inc. is currently valued at 31.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.52% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXD movements.
How to buy SIXD stock?
You can buy 6D Global Technologies Inc. shares at the current price of 31.47. Orders are usually placed near 31.47 or 31.77, while 22 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SIXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIXD stock?
Investing in 6D Global Technologies Inc. involves considering the yearly range 27.85 - 31.53 and current price 31.47. Many compare 0.99% and 9.69% before placing orders at 31.47 or 31.77. Explore the SIXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are 6D Global Technologies Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of 6D Global Technologies Inc. in the past year was 31.53. Within 27.85 - 31.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track 6D Global Technologies Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are 6D Global Technologies Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 6D Global Technologies Inc. (SIXD) over the year was 27.85. Comparing it with the current 31.47 and 27.85 - 31.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIXD stock split?
6D Global Technologies Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.41, and 8.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.41
- Open
- 31.46
- Bid
- 31.47
- Ask
- 31.77
- Low
- 31.41
- High
- 31.50
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.69%
- Year Change
- 8.52%