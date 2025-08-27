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SIXA: ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
SIXA exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.16 and at a high of 57.47.
Follow ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIXA News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- SIXA: Low Valuation, Low Volatility (NYSEARCA:SIXA)
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIXA stock price today?
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 57.39 today. It trades within 57.16 - 57.47, yesterday's close was 57.07, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SIXA shows these updates.
Does ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 57.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.08% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXA movements.
How to buy SIXA stock?
You can buy ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 57.39. Orders are usually placed near 57.39 or 57.69, while 5 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow SIXA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIXA stock?
Investing in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.33 - 57.77 and current price 57.39. Many compare 1.83% and 6.04% before placing orders at 57.39 or 57.69. Explore the SIXA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 57.77. Within 48.33 - 57.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) over the year was 48.33. Comparing it with the current 57.39 and 48.33 - 57.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIXA stock split?
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.07, and 16.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.07
- Open
- 57.16
- Bid
- 57.39
- Ask
- 57.69
- Low
- 57.16
- High
- 57.47
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.04%
- Year Change
- 16.08%