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SILV: SilverCrest Metals Inc
SILV exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.41 and at a high of 11.67.
Follow SilverCrest Metals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SILV stock price today?
SilverCrest Metals Inc stock is priced at 11.58 today. It trades within 11.41 - 11.67, yesterday's close was 11.66, and trading volume reached 12397. The live price chart of SILV shows these updates.
Does SilverCrest Metals Inc stock pay dividends?
SilverCrest Metals Inc is currently valued at 11.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 127.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SILV movements.
How to buy SILV stock?
You can buy SilverCrest Metals Inc shares at the current price of 11.58. Orders are usually placed near 11.58 or 11.88, while 12397 and -0.60% show market activity. Follow SILV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SILV stock?
Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.03 - 11.98 and current price 11.58. Many compare 8.43% and 42.61% before placing orders at 11.58 or 11.88. Explore the SILV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SilverCrest Metals Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of SilverCrest Metals Inc in the past year was 11.98. Within 5.03 - 11.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track SilverCrest Metals Inc performance using the live chart.
What are SilverCrest Metals Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) over the year was 5.03. Comparing it with the current 11.58 and 5.03 - 11.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SILV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SILV stock split?
SilverCrest Metals Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.66, and 127.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.66
- Open
- 11.65
- Bid
- 11.58
- Ask
- 11.88
- Low
- 11.41
- High
- 11.67
- Volume
- 12.397 K
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 8.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.61%
- Year Change
- 127.50%