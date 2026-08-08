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SHYM: BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF
SHYM exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.12 and at a high of 22.16.
Follow BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHYM stock price today?
BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF stock is priced at 22.14 today. It trades within 22.12 - 22.16, yesterday's close was 22.08, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of SHYM shows these updates.
Does BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF is currently valued at 22.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.38% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYM movements.
How to buy SHYM stock?
You can buy BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF shares at the current price of 22.14. Orders are usually placed near 22.14 or 22.44, while 220 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SHYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHYM stock?
Investing in BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.90 - 22.53 and current price 22.14. Many compare 0.32% and -1.20% before placing orders at 22.14 or 22.44. Explore the SHYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF in the past year was 22.53. Within 21.90 - 22.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF (SHYM) over the year was 21.90. Comparing it with the current 22.14 and 21.90 - 22.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHYM stock split?
BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares Short Duration High Yield Muni Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.08, and -1.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.08
- Open
- 22.14
- Bid
- 22.14
- Ask
- 22.44
- Low
- 22.12
- High
- 22.16
- Volume
- 220
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- -1.38%