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SHRY: First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF
SHRY exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.54 and at a high of 45.63.
Follow First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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SHRY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHRY stock price today?
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock is priced at 45.59 today. It trades within 45.54 - 45.63, yesterday's close was 45.66, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of SHRY shows these updates.
Does First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF is currently valued at 45.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SHRY movements.
How to buy SHRY stock?
You can buy First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF shares at the current price of 45.59. Orders are usually placed near 45.59 or 45.89, while 14 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow SHRY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHRY stock?
Investing in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.40 - 47.05 and current price 45.59. Many compare 5.83% and 4.28% before placing orders at 45.59 or 45.89. Explore the SHRY price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF in the past year was 47.05. Within 40.40 - 47.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) over the year was 40.40. Comparing it with the current 45.59 and 40.40 - 47.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHRY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHRY stock split?
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.66, and 10.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.66
- Open
- 45.60
- Bid
- 45.59
- Ask
- 45.89
- Low
- 45.54
- High
- 45.63
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 5.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.28%
- Year Change
- 10.66%