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SHM: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
SHM exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.68 and at a high of 47.74.
Follow SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHM News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHM stock price today?
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 47.74 today. It trades within 47.68 - 47.74, yesterday's close was 47.67, and trading volume reached 182. The live price chart of SHM shows these updates.
Does SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 47.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.39% and USD. View the chart live to track SHM movements.
How to buy SHM stock?
You can buy SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 47.74. Orders are usually placed near 47.74 or 48.04, while 182 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SHM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHM stock?
Investing in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.50 - 48.48 and current price 47.74. Many compare 0.36% and -1.17% before placing orders at 47.74 or 48.04. Explore the SHM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 48.48. Within 47.50 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) over the year was 47.50. Comparing it with the current 47.74 and 47.50 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHM stock split?
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.67, and -1.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.67
- Open
- 47.68
- Bid
- 47.74
- Ask
- 48.04
- Low
- 47.68
- High
- 47.74
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.17%
- Year Change
- -1.39%