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SGRT: SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF
SGRT exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.83 and at a high of 31.43.
Follow SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SGRT stock price today?
SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF stock is priced at 31.37 today. It trades within 30.83 - 31.43, yesterday's close was 31.71, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of SGRT shows these updates.
Does SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF stock pay dividends?
SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF is currently valued at 31.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 53.22% and USD. View the chart live to track SGRT movements.
How to buy SGRT stock?
You can buy SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF shares at the current price of 31.37. Orders are usually placed near 31.37 or 31.67, while 99 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow SGRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SGRT stock?
Investing in SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.35 - 38.37 and current price 31.37. Many compare 3.22% and 8.27% before placing orders at 31.37 or 31.67. Explore the SGRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF in the past year was 38.37. Within 20.35 - 38.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF (SGRT) over the year was 20.35. Comparing it with the current 31.37 and 20.35 - 38.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SGRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SGRT stock split?
SMART Earnings Growth 30 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.71, and 53.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.71
- Open
- 31.43
- Bid
- 31.37
- Ask
- 31.67
- Low
- 30.83
- High
- 31.43
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- 3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.27%
- Year Change
- 53.22%