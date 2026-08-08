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SGP: SpyGlass Pharma Inc
SGP exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.29 and at a high of 25.99.
Follow SpyGlass Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SGP stock price today?
SpyGlass Pharma Inc stock is priced at 25.31 today. It trades within 23.29 - 25.99, yesterday's close was 24.75, and trading volume reached 175. The live price chart of SGP shows these updates.
Does SpyGlass Pharma Inc stock pay dividends?
SpyGlass Pharma Inc is currently valued at 25.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.46% and USD. View the chart live to track SGP movements.
How to buy SGP stock?
You can buy SpyGlass Pharma Inc shares at the current price of 25.31. Orders are usually placed near 25.31 or 25.61, while 175 and 2.76% show market activity. Follow SGP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SGP stock?
Investing in SpyGlass Pharma Inc involves considering the yearly range 17.06 - 32.44 and current price 25.31. Many compare 9.47% and -9.28% before placing orders at 25.31 or 25.61. Explore the SGP price chart live with daily changes.
What are SpyGlass Pharma Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of SpyGlass Pharma Inc in the past year was 32.44. Within 17.06 - 32.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track SpyGlass Pharma Inc performance using the live chart.
What are SpyGlass Pharma Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SpyGlass Pharma Inc (SGP) over the year was 17.06. Comparing it with the current 25.31 and 17.06 - 32.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SGP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SGP stock split?
SpyGlass Pharma Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.75, and 5.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.75
- Open
- 24.63
- Bid
- 25.31
- Ask
- 25.61
- Low
- 23.29
- High
- 25.99
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- 9.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.28%
- Year Change
- 5.46%