SFYF: SoFi Social 50 ETF
SFYF exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.66 and at a high of 54.30.
Follow SoFi Social 50 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SFYF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFYF stock price today?
SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock is priced at 53.82 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 54.00, and trading volume reached 21.
Does SFYF stock pay dividends?
SoFi Social 50 ETF is currently valued at 53.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.09% and USD.
How to buy SFYF stock?
You can buy SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) shares at the current price of 53.82. Orders are usually placed near 53.82 or 54.12, while 21 and -0.54% show market activity.
How to invest into SFYF stock?
Investing in SoFi Social 50 ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 54.95 and current price 53.82. Many compare 8.14% and 38.50% before placing orders at 53.82 or 54.12.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) in the past year was 54.95. Within 32.74 - 54.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.00 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 53.82 and 32.74 - 54.95 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SFYF stock split?
SoFi Social 50 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.00, and 46.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.00
- Open
- 54.11
- Bid
- 53.82
- Ask
- 54.12
- Low
- 53.66
- High
- 54.30
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 8.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.50%
- Year Change
- 46.09%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K