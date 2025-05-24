SFYF: SoFi Social 50 ETF
今日SFYF汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点53.66和高点54.30进行交易。
关注SoFi Social 50 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SFYF新闻
常见问题解答
What is SFYF stock price today?
SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock is priced at 54.20 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 54.00, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SFYF stock pay dividends?
SoFi Social 50 ETF is currently valued at 54.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.12% and USD.
How to buy SFYF stock?
You can buy SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) shares at the current price of 54.20. Orders are usually placed near 54.20 or 54.50, while 23 and 0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into SFYF stock?
Investing in SoFi Social 50 ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 54.95 and current price 54.20. Many compare 8.90% and 39.48% before placing orders at 54.20 or 54.50.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) in the past year was 54.95. Within 32.74 - 54.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.00 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 54.20 and 32.74 - 54.95 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SFYF stock split?
SoFi Social 50 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.00, and 47.12% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 54.00
- 开盘价
- 54.11
- 卖价
- 54.20
- 买价
- 54.50
- 最低价
- 53.66
- 最高价
- 54.30
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 8.90%
- 6个月变化
- 39.48%
- 年变化
- 47.12%