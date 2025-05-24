What is SFYF stock price today? SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock is priced at 54.20 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 54.00, and trading volume reached 23.

Does SFYF stock pay dividends? SoFi Social 50 ETF is currently valued at 54.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.12% and USD.

How to buy SFYF stock? You can buy SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) shares at the current price of 54.20. Orders are usually placed near 54.20 or 54.50, while 23 and 0.17% show market activity.

How to invest into SFYF stock? Investing in SoFi Social 50 ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 54.95 and current price 54.20. Many compare 8.90% and 39.48% before placing orders at 54.20 or 54.50.

What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) in the past year was 54.95. Within 32.74 - 54.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.00 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 54.20 and 32.74 - 54.95 shows potential long-term entry points.