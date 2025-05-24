- 개요
SFYF: SoFi Social 50 ETF
SFYF 환율이 오늘 0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.66이고 고가는 54.30이었습니다.
SoFi Social 50 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SFYF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is SFYF stock price today?
SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock is priced at 54.20 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 54.00, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SFYF stock pay dividends?
SoFi Social 50 ETF is currently valued at 54.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.12% and USD.
How to buy SFYF stock?
You can buy SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) shares at the current price of 54.20. Orders are usually placed near 54.20 or 54.50, while 23 and 0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into SFYF stock?
Investing in SoFi Social 50 ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.74 - 54.95 and current price 54.20. Many compare 8.90% and 39.48% before placing orders at 54.20 or 54.50.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) in the past year was 54.95. Within 32.74 - 54.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.00 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SoFi Social 50 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) over the year was 32.74. Comparing it with the current 54.20 and 32.74 - 54.95 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SFYF stock split?
SoFi Social 50 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.00, and 47.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 54.00
- 시가
- 54.11
- Bid
- 54.20
- Ask
- 54.50
- 저가
- 53.66
- 고가
- 54.30
- 볼륨
- 23
- 일일 변동
- 0.37%
- 월 변동
- 8.90%
- 6개월 변동
- 39.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 47.12%