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SFTY: Horizon Managed Risk ETF
SFTY exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.83 and at a high of 31.94.
Follow Horizon Managed Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFTY stock price today?
Horizon Managed Risk ETF stock is priced at 31.94 today. It trades within 31.83 - 31.94, yesterday's close was 31.77, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of SFTY shows these updates.
Does Horizon Managed Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Managed Risk ETF is currently valued at 31.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SFTY movements.
How to buy SFTY stock?
You can buy Horizon Managed Risk ETF shares at the current price of 31.94. Orders are usually placed near 31.94 or 32.24, while 60 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow SFTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SFTY stock?
Investing in Horizon Managed Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.10 - 32.04 and current price 31.94. Many compare 2.70% and 12.86% before placing orders at 31.94 or 32.24. Explore the SFTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Managed Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Managed Risk ETF in the past year was 32.04. Within 26.10 - 32.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Managed Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Managed Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Managed Risk ETF (SFTY) over the year was 26.10. Comparing it with the current 31.94 and 26.10 - 32.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SFTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SFTY stock split?
Horizon Managed Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.77, and 21.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.77
- Open
- 31.83
- Bid
- 31.94
- Ask
- 32.24
- Low
- 31.83
- High
- 31.94
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.86%
- Year Change
- 21.79%