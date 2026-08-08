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SFTX: Horizon International Managed Risk ETF
SFTX exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.04 and at a high of 31.54.
Follow Horizon International Managed Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFTX stock price today?
Horizon International Managed Risk ETF stock is priced at 31.16 today. It trades within 31.04 - 31.54, yesterday's close was 30.91, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SFTX shows these updates.
Does Horizon International Managed Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon International Managed Risk ETF is currently valued at 31.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SFTX movements.
How to buy SFTX stock?
You can buy Horizon International Managed Risk ETF shares at the current price of 31.16. Orders are usually placed near 31.16 or 31.46, while 71 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow SFTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SFTX stock?
Investing in Horizon International Managed Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.04 - 31.79 and current price 31.16. Many compare 3.01% and 7.65% before placing orders at 31.16 or 31.46. Explore the SFTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon International Managed Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon International Managed Risk ETF in the past year was 31.79. Within 25.04 - 31.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon International Managed Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon International Managed Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon International Managed Risk ETF (SFTX) over the year was 25.04. Comparing it with the current 31.16 and 25.04 - 31.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SFTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SFTX stock split?
Horizon International Managed Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.91, and 22.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.91
- Open
- 31.22
- Bid
- 31.16
- Ask
- 31.46
- Low
- 31.04
- High
- 31.54
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.65%
- Year Change
- 22.73%