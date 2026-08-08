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SFGV: EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF
SFGV exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.52 and at a high of 36.62.
Follow EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFGV stock price today?
EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF stock is priced at 36.59 today. It trades within 36.52 - 36.62, yesterday's close was 36.34, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of SFGV shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF is currently valued at 36.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.83% and USD. View the chart live to track SFGV movements.
How to buy SFGV stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF shares at the current price of 36.59. Orders are usually placed near 36.59 or 36.89, while 6 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow SFGV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SFGV stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.37 - 36.62 and current price 36.59. Many compare 2.06% and 5.42% before placing orders at 36.59 or 36.89. Explore the SFGV price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF in the past year was 36.62. Within 30.37 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF (SFGV) over the year was 30.37. Comparing it with the current 36.59 and 30.37 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SFGV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SFGV stock split?
EA Series Trust - Sequoia Global Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.34, and 16.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.34
- Open
- 36.54
- Bid
- 36.59
- Ask
- 36.89
- Low
- 36.52
- High
- 36.62
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.42%
- Year Change
- 16.83%