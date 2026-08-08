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SFEB: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo
SFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.50 and at a high of 26.56.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFEB stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo stock is priced at 26.56 today. It trades within 26.50 - 26.56, yesterday's close was 26.40, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of SFEB shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo is currently valued at 26.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.41% and USD. View the chart live to track SFEB movements.
How to buy SFEB stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo shares at the current price of 26.56. Orders are usually placed near 26.56 or 26.86, while 6 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow SFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SFEB stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo involves considering the yearly range 23.40 - 26.56 and current price 26.56. Many compare 0.99% and 9.44% before placing orders at 26.56 or 26.86. Explore the SFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo in the past year was 26.56. Within 23.40 - 26.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo (SFEB) over the year was 23.40. Comparing it with the current 26.56 and 23.40 - 26.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SFEB stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Mo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.40, and 8.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.40
- Open
- 26.52
- Bid
- 26.56
- Ask
- 26.86
- Low
- 26.50
- High
- 26.56
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.44%
- Year Change
- 8.41%