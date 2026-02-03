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SETH: ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF
SETH exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.34 and at a high of 43.96.
Follow ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SETH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SETH stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock is priced at 43.72 today. It trades within 43.34 - 43.96, yesterday's close was 43.86, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of SETH shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 43.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 425.48% and USD. View the chart live to track SETH movements.
How to buy SETH stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 43.72. Orders are usually placed near 43.72 or 44.02, while 47 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow SETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SETH stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.30 - 62.79 and current price 43.72. Many compare -4.21% and -20.58% before placing orders at 43.72 or 44.02. Explore the SETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF in the past year was 62.79. Within 7.30 - 62.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (SETH) over the year was 7.30. Comparing it with the current 43.72 and 7.30 - 62.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SETH stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.86, and 425.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.86
- Open
- 43.34
- Bid
- 43.72
- Ask
- 44.02
- Low
- 43.34
- High
- 43.96
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- -4.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.58%
- Year Change
- 425.48%