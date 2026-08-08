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SEPI: Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF
SEPI exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.67 and at a high of 28.75.
Follow Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEPI stock price today?
Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 28.73 today. It trades within 28.67 - 28.75, yesterday's close was 28.71, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of SEPI shows these updates.
Does Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 28.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.46% and USD. View the chart live to track SEPI movements.
How to buy SEPI stock?
You can buy Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 28.73. Orders are usually placed near 28.73 or 29.03, while 27 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SEPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEPI stock?
Investing in Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.24 - 28.89 and current price 28.73. Many compare 2.42% and 10.25% before placing orders at 28.73 or 29.03. Explore the SEPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 28.89. Within 24.24 - 28.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF (SEPI) over the year was 24.24. Comparing it with the current 28.73 and 24.24 - 28.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEPI stock split?
Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.71, and 14.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.71
- Open
- 28.73
- Bid
- 28.73
- Ask
- 29.03
- Low
- 28.67
- High
- 28.75
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.25%
- Year Change
- 14.46%